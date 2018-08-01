Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We Want to ‘Tell Our Kids We Saved Our Planet’

New York Congressional Candidate Alexandria Ocasio-cortez Saidon Sunday That In The Future We Should Be Able To Tell Our Children That We Rescued The Earth From Climate Change — One Of A Long List Of The Self-described Democratic Socialist’s “to Do” List If She Wins A Seat In The House.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke at an event promoted on Facebook using the hashtag #MyMuslimVote Michigan held in Dearborn.

“Are you ready to change the state of Michigan?” Ocasio-Cortez said to the small crowd. “Are you ready to change the nation?”

Ocasio-Cortez was introduced by anti-semite, pro-Palestinian Linda Sarsour, whose anti-Trump Women’s March was a host of the event.

“We don’t want to get 30 years from now and tell our kids things could have been different,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We don’t want to do that. We want to be there in the future and tell our kids we saved our planet.”- READ MORE

New details have emerged revealing that George Soros helped prop-up Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political career in an attempt to put 400 Bernie Sanders-like politicians in Congress.

A former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, Ocasio-Cortez’s under-dog win in the Democratic primary was undoubtedly helped by online actors.

The New York Times writes that she was able to defeat her opponent, who greatly outspent her, due to her online presence. In an interview with progressive digital media outlet “The Young Turks,” a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez also admits that their coverage helped her win.

Members linked to Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, to run for office — guaranteeing favorable coverage by a media network that reaches almost 300 million people monthly.

One member of the Soros-funded media, Cenk Uygur, also founded one of the two political groups responsible for asking Ocasio-Cortez to run, Justice Democrats — whose goal is to get Sanders-like politicians elected to Congress.

Uygur, a former Armenian genocide denier, was eventually forced out of the organization after old articles revealed some of his previous sexist comments, often referring to women in a derogatory way. – READ MORE

