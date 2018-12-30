Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez snaps back at Claire McCaskill for calling her a ‘thing’

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is showing yet again that she isn’t one to shy away from snapping back at her critics, even if it’s from a member of her own party.

In a recent CNN interview, outgoing Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., expressed confusion about why Ocasio-Cortez has become so popular among Democrats, saying, “I’m a little confused why she’s the thing.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her dismay with that wording on Saturday.

“Not sure why fmr Sen. McCaskill keeps going on TV to call me a ‘thing’ and ‘shiny object,’ but it’s pretty disappointing,” she said.

Not sure why fmr Sen. McCaskill keeps going on TV to call me a “thing” and “shiny object,” but it’s pretty disappointing. McCaskill promised she’d “100% back Trump up” on his anti-immigrant rhetoric & lost. In MO, almost all progressive ballot issues won. https://t.co/53qKvnr8KG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 29, 2018

In that interview, McCaskill admitted she doesn’t know Ocasio-Cortez personally but said the 29-year-old was a “good example” of a “bright shiny new object” that shocked the political world by defeating a very experienced Democratic congressman. – READ MORE