Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the U.S. is not an ‘advanced society’ and is evolving into ‘fascism’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on Saturday at a rally in Los Angeles for democratic socialist presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that the United States is turning into a fascist country under President Donald Trump.

“It is fascism that we’re evolving into,” the Democratic congresswoman said after she was interrupted by a heckler, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Democratic representative also said the U.S. is not an “advanced society.” The Examiner reported she cited remarks by Harvard professor and left-wing activist Cornel West who spoke before her:

“Establishing a loving society in the United States of America” is not “an irrational, overly feeling, sympathetic statement,” she said. Rather, it’s the pursuit of “an advanced society.” And an advanced society, Ocasio-Cortez said, guarantees healthcare and tuition-free college and trade schools, among other benefits.

“What we are living in now is not an advanced society,” Ocasio-Cortez declared. – READ MORE