Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it’s just so hard to be a superstar congresswoman: ‘Sometimes I just want to be a human being’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said this week that it’s way more difficult being a person in the spotlight than you might think. The freshman lawmaker is known for never shying away from sharing her thoughts and personal life on social media.

During a Tuesday interview with Huff Post, Ocasio-Cortez said she relates to Meghan Markle, the American-born Duchess of Sussex.

Recently, Markle lamented fame and a lack of privacy during an emotional television interview. The freshman congresswoman said of Markle’s comments in a tweet: “Sudden prominence is a very dehumanizing experience. There’s a part of your life that you lose, & it later dawns on you that you’ll never get it back. The people who treat you like a human make all the difference.”

During her interview with the Huff Post, Ocasio-Cortez said that she just doesn’t “get to be a human.”

“Sometimes I just want to be a human being. And you don’t get to be a human any more,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who turned 30 on Oct. 13. “Everything you do from wearing sweatpants to the bodega to getting a haircut ― every personal decision you make for yourself is never going to be yours any more.” – READ MORE