ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: REPUBLICANS ARE ‘WEAK ON CRIME’

Democratic Socialist media darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Republicans are weak on “crime” and “family values,” among other things.

Ocasio-Cortez has also recently agreed with the idea that President Trump’s immigration policy is similar to ethnic cleansing.- READ MORE

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips took to the streets of New York’s 14th Congressional District to see if the young voters who support her Democratic Socialist vision for America have any ideas about how to actually pay for “all that free stuff” — including “Medicare for all,” guaranteed jobs for every American, “housing as a human right,” and free college and trade school for all (see more on her platform below).

After getting enthusiastic endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialism from all the interviewees, Phillips asked them how they thought America would pay for all of the free stuff she’s promising.

“Oh god. I mean…,” said one woman. “Us,” said her male friend. “Us, I guess,” she agreed.- READ  MORE

