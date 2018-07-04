Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Illegal Aliens Deserve ‘Right of Passage’ to Freely Enter U.S.

Socialist Democrat Candidate For Congress Alexandria Ocasio-cortez Is Taking Her Campaign For Open Borders Even Further To The Political Left, Now Saying That All Border Crossers And Illegal Aliens Deserve A “right Of Passage” Into The United States.

Last week, Ocasio delivered an upset to establishment Democratic power player Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in the district’s primary election, running on a platform that promises to abolish all immigration and border enforcement.

She wants to abolish ICE, offer free college tuition and Medicare for all. Meet @Ocasio2018, the 28-year-old progressive on her way to Congress. pic.twitter.com/NepaTNdVDO — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 1, 2018

Now, in an interview with AJ+, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network, Ocasio says that not only should the U.S. abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — which is tasked with enforcing interior immigration laws — but that foreign nationals, border crossers, and illegal aliens are entitled to enter the U.S. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1