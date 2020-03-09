Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on illegal immigrants to fill out 2020 census

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is coming under fire after urging illegal immigrants to participate in the upcoming census — with opponents saying her language was “anti-American,”

“We’re all going to get mailed a prompt to fill out the census in the next two weeks or so,” she said Thursday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “And so I think what’s really important is that we all fill this out. It happens once every 10 years.”

The Census comes once every 10 years. From school💰to representation, it shapes many aspects of our lives. *Everyone* counts in the Census, no matter who you are or where you’re from. You will NOT be asked about immigration status. The more you know! 💫 pic.twitter.com/HVihizEh7L — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

“Every single person, no matter your documentation status, no matter your housing status, income, etc., is to be counted,” she said, before assuring viewers that the data included is “completely confidential” and not shared with other agencies.

“So don’t worry if you’re having a creative living situation, it’s not going to be told to your landlord or anything crazy like that,” she added.

The census is a once-a-decade population count that determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is allocated, and also how many congressional seats each state gets. The Census Bureau notes that it counts “our population and households” in the U.S. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --