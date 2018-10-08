Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Abolishing Electoral College: ‘Shadow of Slavery’s Power’

Alexandria Ocasio-cortez, The Democrat Party’s Rising Socialist Star Running To Represent New York’s 14th District In Congress, Called For The Electoral College To Be Abolished On Saturday, Moments After Then-supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Was Confirmed By The Senate.

In response to GQ magazine’s Julia Ioffe lamenting the impact presidents who won the electoral college have had on the Supreme Court, Ocasio-Cortez, tweeted her support for the process to be eliminated. “It is well past time we eliminate the Electoral College, a shadow of slavery’s power on America today that undermines our nation as a democratic republic,” she tweeted.

It is well past time we eliminate the Electoral College, a shadow of slavery’s power on America today that undermines our nation as a democratic republic. https://t.co/00HZN3MI6F — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) October 6, 2018

With Kavanaugh sworn into the Supreme Court as of Saturday evening, he is the fourth justice to be nominated by a president who did not win the popular vote. President Donald Trump, who beat his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton by 77 electoral votes (304-227) in the 2016 presidential election, has placed Neil Gorsuch and now Kavanaugh on the court. Both Justice Samuel Alito and John Roberts were selected by President George W. Bush.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on MSNBC in the wake of the stunning news about Brett Kavanaugh heading towards confirmation, and gave a jumbled bizarre word salad of an answer for an important question.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke to Chris L. Hayes on his show about the aftermath of Kavanaugh’s impending confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"You're going [to Congress] at a time when people talk about how its broken," said Hayes, "and its so polarized, both of which I think are true, and you're also coming really as an outsider at a moment where I think people like are watching what happened today, and they want to storm the gates, and you're gonna actually do that."