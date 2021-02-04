Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Rep. Chip Roy Of Using Tactics Sexual Abusers Use, Roy Fires Back

On Tuesday, Republican Congressman Chip Roy defended himself against Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she accused him of using the “tactics” of a sexual abuser.

Roy had admonished AOC for her accusation that GOP Senator Ted Cruz had “tried to get her killed” by objecting to the electoral college certification.

The far-left Congresswoman from New York made the accusation after Cruz had agreed with her about investigating stock market manipulation.

AOC appears to have used her #MeToo story to silence political opponents. She falsely accused @tedcruz of trying to get her murdered. After @chiproytx and other Republicans called for her to apologize, she compared that to the tactics of sexual abusers. https://t.co/NnVZob7YvT — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) February 2, 2021

On Friday, Roy sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling for Ocasio-Cortez to apologize for her accusation against Cruz.

Roy’s letter has since received the support of 13 other Republican members of Congress, as Ocasio-Cortez responded to his letter with an Instagram Live video on Monday.

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez revisited what she experienced during the January 6 Capitol Hill attack and admitted publicly that she is a survivor of sexual abuse.- READ MORE

