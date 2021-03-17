Alexander Vindman Pens Fiery Op-Ed: ‘Should Have Sued’ Trump Proxies and Right-Wing Media

Retired Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman is reflecting on his experience with Donald Trump’s “campaign of defamation” against him after testifying in the former president’s first impeachment trial.

“A little more than a year ago, after I testified about then-President Trump’s misconduct on Ukraine before the House impeachment inquiry, Trump and his allies targeted me and my family for retribution,” Vindman wrote in an op-ed published by Lawfare on Monday.

Vindman noted Trump questioned his loyalty, threatened him on Twitter, and suggested to his loyalists action should be taken against him.

“Trump proxies amplified these themes on television news, internet news, and social media, resulting in risks to my life and my reputation as a public servant,” he added.

Vindman said he should have “sued those who amplified campaign of defamation.”

“While the former president was likely immune from civil suit, I should have sued those who amplified his campaign of defamation.”

He went on to ask, “Should anyone be surprised that viewers of right-wing media are radicalized when media personalities themselves promote radical ideas based on lies?” – READ MORE

