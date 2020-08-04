Alexander Vindman compares Trump administration to ‘authoritarian regime’ in scathing op-ed

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key impeachment witness against President Trump, wrote a scathing op-ed Saturday calling the Trump administration reminiscent of an “authoritarian regime” on the first day of his retirement from the Army.

“At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation’s values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment. Our national government during the past few years has been more reminiscent of the authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving,” Vindman wrote, referring to Ukraine, where he was born.

Vindman chose to leave the military after 21 years because of a “campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation” he said Trump and his allies waged on him that “forever limited the progression” of his military career in the wake of his impeachment testimony for the House of Representatives.

“Our citizens are being subjected to the same kinds of attacks tyrants launch against their critics and political opponents,” he said of the administration. “Those who choose loyalty to American values and allegiance to the Constitution over devotion to a mendacious president and his enablers are punished.” – READ MORE

