Alex Trebek hints that he’ll retire from ‘Jeopardy!’ in 2020, suggests successors

Alex Trebek has hinted that he may be ready to step away from “Jeopardy!” the game show he’s hosted since 1984. He even went as far as to suggest potential replacements.

Speaking to Harvey Levin on the latest episode of “OBJECTified,” Trebek revealed there’s more than a 50/50 chance he’ll step away from his hosting duties in 2020, once his contract is up.

“Sure,” he responded, when asked if he can see life beyond “Jeopardy!”

Trebek, 78, even got candid about finding a potential replacement for him should the time come when someone else has to read the answers to some tough trivia questions. The star was ready with both a male and female suggestion when prompted by Levin for more information about his potential exit.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings – they should consider him,” Trebek said referring to Alex Faust.

When asked if a woman could fill his shoes, Trebek wasted no time in making his selection.

“There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” he said. “She’s African-American and she appears some of the cable news shows from time to time.” – READ MORE

