Alex Jones claims ‘psychosis’ made him question Sandy Hook massacre

Infowars owner and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed a “form of psychosis” made him question whether certain events, including the Sandy Hook massacre, were staged.

Jones, who previously claimed the 2012 elementary school shooting was a “hoax,” acknowledged this week that the elementary school shooting was real during a sworn deposition released this week.

The deposition was recorded and posted online by the Texas law firm representing some of the Sandy Hook families, Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball LLP.

“I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’ve now learned a lot of times things aren’t staged,” Jones said in the deposition. “So I think as a pundit, someone giving an opinion, that, you know, my opinions have been wrong, but they were never wrong consciously to hurt people.”

Jones blamed the "trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much" for causing him to distrust everything.