Alec Baldwin: Trump White House Full of ‘Whores’ and ‘Thieves’

Hollywood Actor Alec Baldwin Fired Off A Tweet Saying President Donald Trump’s Administration Is Filled With “pirates, Whores, And Thieves.”

Baldwin took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to attack the Trump administration saying, “It’s pirates, whores and thieves holding every type every of resumé in this administration. But it can’t go on forever.”

It’s pirates, whores and thieves holding every type every of resumé in this administration.

But it can’t go on forever.https://t.co/aOZgfDtoYu — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 25, 2018

An article by the International Business Times about Trump’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Mick Mulvaney sparked the actor’s ire. The article claims that Mulvaney tried to get the bureau to “back off” an industry that had “bankrolled his congressional bids.” – READ MORE

