Alec Baldwin: Trump Supporters Responsible for ‘Near Moral Collapse of This Country’

Alec Baldwin is again targeting supporters of President Donald Trump, claiming this time that the “desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters.”

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy. It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,” Baldwin’s began, in a longwinded social media rant on Monday.

“The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function,’ the Saturday Night Live star continued. “Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice.”

“It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame,” Alec Baldwin said. “For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.” – READ MORE