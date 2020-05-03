Alec Baldwin outrageously claims President Trump ‘has a degenerative mental illness that is costing 1000s of lives’

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, who was a has-been before he started portraying Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” has launched yet another deranged attack on the president by outrageously claiming that he “has a degenerative mental illness that is costing 1000s of lives.”

“I’ve seen a few ppl in my lifetime who were pre-nuts, but had a lot of $ to conceal/distract. Overtime, they went full blown,” Baldwin tweeted late Thursday. “That’s Trump. The President of the US has a degenerative mental illness that is costing 1000’s of lives.”

I’ve seen a few ppl in my lifetime who were pre-nuts, but had a lot of $ to conceal/distract.

Overtime, they went full blown.

That’s Trump. The President of the US has a degenerative mental illness that is costing 1000’s of lives. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) May 1, 2020

Of course, Baldwin offered absolutely no evidence to back up this assertion, as per usual for him when he attacks Trump and his supporters.

This is far from the first time that Baldwin has used the coronavirus to attack President Trump. Despite the fact that the coronavirus has killed over 63,000 Americans, Baldwin recently claimed that Trump is the real virus affecting this country. – READ MORE

