Alec Baldwin: Michael Cohen Deserves Medal of Honor

“I don’t know if Michael Cohen is truthful,” Alec Baldwin tweeted on Wednesday, “but if he is, he should get the Congressional Medal of Honor for finally…finally…moving us toward the end of this nightmare.”

I don’t know if Michael Cohen is truthful, but if he is, he should get the Congressional Medal of Honor for finally…finally…moving us toward the end of this nightmare. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 27, 2019

Of course, only members of the military receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Perhaps the actor meant a Medal of Freedom? On the other hand, those are only bestowed by the president, so I am not sure if he expects that would happen.- READ MORE