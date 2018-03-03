Alec Baldwin Hits Back At Trump After The President Torches Him

Alec Baldwin responded to President Donald Trump’s Friday tweet by saying that he wants to continue to play Trump on “Saturday Night Live” until “the impeachment hearings.”

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

The feud started when Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter he plans to “give it everything” to get rid of Trump, and that portraying the president on “SNL” was “like agony. Agony. I can’t.”

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

