Alec Baldwin Flirts With Presidential Run, Says Beating Trump Would Be “So Easy”

Alec Baldwin, the actor who is well known today for his widely ridiculed impersonation of President Trump, as well as his violent temper, is now considering a run for president.

In a Monday morning tweet, Baldwin asked his followers if they would vote for him if he decided to run for president, adding that beating President Trump would be “so easy.”

If I ran for President, would you vote for me?



I won’t ask you for any $.



And I promise I will win.



Beating Trump would be so easy.



So easy.



So easy. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

Then again, he wouldn’t be the first candidate to take that view.

Baldwin added that he wouldn’t ask for any money (suggesting that he would self-finance his campaign), and that “I promise I will win.” Of course, the actor has no political or government experience to speak of (unless you count his portrayal of CIA director Alan Hunley in the ‘Mission Impossible’ movies), and it’s not clear exactly what his policy platform would be, aside from ‘Trump bad.’ – READ MORE