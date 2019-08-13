Actor Alec Baldwin claimed that financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was killed by the Russian state, which Baldwin said is now “in charge of everything” as a result of the Trump presidency.

Epstein, who was facing charges of child sex trafficking, was found dead in his cell on Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The timing of his death, as well as the fact that he had been taken off suicide watch, has fanned multiple conspiracies about whether he was murdered in order to prevent him from ever revealing damaging information on powerful people and politicians.

The Russians killed Epstein. They’re in charge of everything now. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 11, 2019

The Saturday Night Live star added fuel to fire over those conspiracies by arguing Epstein was murdered by the Kremlin.

