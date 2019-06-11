Alec Baldwin Attacks Sarah Sanders: ‘A Mouthpiece for Fascism’

Left-wing actor Alec Baldwin smeared White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, calling her a “mouthpiece for fascism” during a war of words with her father, Mike Huckabee, over reports that he is “done” playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin recently said he is “so done” playing the president on the long-running NBC show.

Who knows what the future holds?

I tell what it should hold. That you, who have sucked a govt paycheck out of the economy while you were a dreadful Lt gov and then gov and that daughter of yours, a mouthpiece for fascism, that you go away.

Just…go away. https://t.co/ipnR7jeRkW — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019

“They should find somebody who wants to do it. I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that,” Baldwin told USA Today, according to the news outlet. “I really don’t have a lot invested in my Trump impersonation, so please find someone and convince Lorne to replace me. I’m completely down with that. Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine.”

It appears Baldwin had more stock in his impersonation than originally indicated. The actor became testy and combative after former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) celebrated the “good news.” – READ MORE