Alec Baldwin and other celebrities to fast for 24 hours to protest immigration policy

People had this story a few days ago, and the hunger strikes have been going on for a couple of weeks now, but the initiative is finally getting traction by being featured on Reddit:

The “Break Bread Not Families” initiative asks celebrities, politicians, and regular folk to fast for 24 hours to raise money for organizations doing work at the border (not ICE, obviously).

People reports that celebrities and politicians involved include Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfre Woodard, LeVar Burton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker (and his friend T-Bone), and Rep. Joe Kennedy III, whom we imagine drooling a lot during his fast. – READ MORE

That'll do it: Alec Baldwin and other celebrities to fast for 24 hours to protest immigration policy
Photographers had better keep more distance than usual from Alec Baldwin after he's gone a day without a Snickers.

