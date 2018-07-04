Entertainment Politics
Alec Baldwin and other celebrities to fast for 24 hours to protest immigration policy
People had this story a few days ago, and the hunger strikes have been going on for a couple of weeks now, but the initiative is finally getting traction by being featured on Reddit:
Ethel Kennedy, 90, Joins Alec Baldwin and More Stars in Hunger Strike Against Trump Immigration Policy https://t.co/WxZocE0WH4
— People (@people) June 27, 2018
The “Break Bread Not Families” initiative asks celebrities, politicians, and regular folk to fast for 24 hours to raise money for organizations doing work at the border (not ICE, obviously).
People reports that celebrities and politicians involved include Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfre Woodard, LeVar Burton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker (and his friend T-Bone), and Rep. Joe Kennedy III, whom we imagine drooling a lot during his fast. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Photographers had better keep more distance than usual from Alec Baldwin after he's gone a day without a Snickers.