Alec Baldwin and other celebrities to fast for 24 hours to protest immigration policy

People had this story a few days ago, and the hunger strikes have been going on for a couple of weeks now, but the initiative is finally getting traction by being featured on Reddit:

Ethel Kennedy, 90, Joins Alec Baldwin and More Stars in Hunger Strike Against Trump Immigration Policy https://t.co/WxZocE0WH4 — People (@people) June 27, 2018

The “Break Bread Not Families” initiative asks celebrities, politicians, and regular folk to fast for 24 hours to raise money for organizations doing work at the border (not ICE, obviously).

People reports that celebrities and politicians involved include Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfre Woodard, LeVar Burton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker (and his friend T-Bone), and Rep. Joe Kennedy III, whom we imagine drooling a lot during his fast. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1