Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan wins reelection, giving GOP 50 seats in Senate

Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday won reelection over Democratic challenger Al Gross, putting Republicans at 50 seats in the U.S. Senate compared to Democrats’ 48, according to a projection from the Associated Press.

The results came eight days after Election Day. Sullivan was ahead of Gross by about 20 points Wednesday, according to results.

“I want to congratulate my fellow Marine, Senator Dan Sullivan on his victory,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in a Wednesday statement. “Alaskans know Dan as a man who always puts service before self and who has championed the unique needs of his state in Washington. The state will be well served with another six years of his representation.”

Control of the Senate now comes down to two Georgia runoff elections in January. The state requires a candidate to receive at least 50% of the vote to win, and no candidates in two separate races received more than half the vote. – READ MORE

