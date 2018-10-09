Alaska GOP weighs reprimanding Murkowski over Kavanaugh vote

Leaders of the Alaskan Republican Party are weighing a reprimand for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) for not voting to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Alaska’s GOP has asked Murkowski to send its state central committee any information she thinks may be relevant to its decision, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Party Chairman Tuckerman Babcock said the committee may issue a statement or withdraw its support for Murkowski. In the case of the latter, the committee would encourage officials to find a replacement and ask Murkowski not to run as a Republican for reelection.

During her 2010 reelection bid, Murkowski lost her GOP primary but went on to win the general election as a write-in candidate.