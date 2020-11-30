Alan Dershowitz: Trump ‘Absolutely Right’ to Pardon Michael Flynn

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz praised President Donald Trump’s decision to grant a full pardon to his former National Security Advisor, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret).

“President Trump was absolutely right to pardon General Michael Flynn,” Dershowitz stated on his podcast, The Dershow, Friday. “Not only was it in his power to grant compassion, but it was part of his obligation to check and balance excesses of other branches of the government.”

“Three cheers for President Trump for pardoning Michael Flynn,” he added.

On Wednesday, President Trump pardoned Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to making false statements to the FBI regarding his contacts with then-Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, during the president’s transition period. The guilty plea was made as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into now-debunked criminal collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government. Flynn later withdrew his plea, after it was revealed the Department of Justice had withheld exculpatory evidence in his case. – READ MORE

