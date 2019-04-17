Alan Dershowitz Targeted By Lawsuit In Jeffrey Epstein Case

A complaint filed Tuesday against celebrity attorney Alan Dershowitz alleges he socialized with girls abused by Jeffrey Epstein, and conducted smear campaigns against them on the billionaire pedophile’s behalf.

Dershowitz is being sued for defamation by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, according to a report by the Miami Herald. In addition to Giuffre’s allegations, lawsuit exhibits revealed a new accuser who claims she was sexually abused by Epstein as a teenager.

The new victim, Maria Farmer, filed a sworn affidavit describing events that occurred when she was 26 and employed by Epstein. She claimed to have she witnessed Dershowitz visit Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and head upstairs, where she says underage girls were present.

The complaint accuses Dershowitz of employing “a desperate barrage of false and increasingly defamatory attacks” on Giuffre. Court documents detail the scope of Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking activity, including private jet flight logs. It was filed in the Southern District of New York.

The allegations include claims that Dershowitz did more than witness Epstein’s behavior. “During the time period that Roberts was being trafficked by Epstein she was forced to have sex with Alan Dershowitz,” the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit does not provide any details or evidence of Giuffre having sex with Dershowitz.

Dershowitz has categorically denied all allegations by Giuffre. “I welcome it. This lawsuit gives me the opportunity I’ve been looking for to prove Virginia Roberts has committed perjury and will continue to commit perjury in federal court.” Dershowitz said in an interview with The Daily Beast Tuesday.

“No sensible person looks forward to litigation,’” Giuffre said in a statement to the Herald. “And I know that standing up for myself and others will cause Mr. Dershowitz and Mr. Epstein to redouble their efforts to destroy me and my reputation. But I can no longer sit by and not respond. As my complaint shows, my abusers have sought to conceal their guilt behind a curtain of lies.”

Dershowitz has been controversial for his role in helping the politically-connected Epstein secure a unique non-prosecution plea deal that allowed him to avoid federal prosecution, pleading to only two counts of underage solicitation for which he served 13 of an 18-month sentence.

