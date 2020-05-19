Alan Dershowitz: State has right to ‘plunge a needle into your arm’

Harvard Law School emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz claimed in an interview that the government has a constitutional right under the 10th Amendment to forcibly vaccinate a citizen to curb the spread of a contagious disease.

“Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business,” he said.

The interviewer, Jason Goodman, interjected, asking if the famed constitutional scholar was saying that if the government decides “you have to be vaccinated, we have to be vaccinated.”

“Absolutely,” Dershowitz replied. “And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm.”

“Where is that in the Constitution?” Goodman asked on his web show, “Crowdsource the Truth,” which was posted Sunday on YouTube.

Dershowitz clarified that if a person is threatened with a deadly disease that is not contagious, he can refuse treatment.

“But you have no right to refuse to be vaccinated against a contagious disease,” he said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --