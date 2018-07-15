Alan Dershowitz says Russian indictments are proof a special counsel is unnecessary (VIDEO)

Civil liberty icon Alan Dershowitz said Friday that the indictments against Russians officials in the special counsel’s investigation into election interference are proof that the special counsel was unnecessary.

Dershowitz said on Fox News that the indictments could have been pursued by other than a special counsel investigation. He was asked to respond to a tweet from Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, opining that the special counsel investigation needs to be shut down.

“Well you know it proves, this indictment proves that we never needed a special counsel,” Dershowitz responded. – READ MORE

Renowned legal scholar Alan Dershowitz agreed with President Donald Trump Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh that sitting presidents should not be criminally prosecuted or investigated, and that impeachment is the proper remedy to wrongdoing by the chief executive.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are promulgating an argument that President Trump chose Kavanaugh to shield himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“Kavanaugh is 100 percent correct,” the Harvard law professor emeritus told Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Wednesday.

“Not only is he right about the president. He’s right about the Senate and the House,” Dershowitz continued. “They can’t be investigated for what they’ve done on the floor. It is right about judges and prosecutors.”

“All of them are immune from investigation. They’re immune from prosecution for performing their constitutionally authorized acts,” he said. – READ MORE

