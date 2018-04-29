Alabama Teacher Says School Told Her to Remove ‘Just Pray’ Shirt

An Alabama Teacher Says School Officials Told Her Monday To Remove A Shirt With The Words “just Pray” On It Because The Shirt Violated The School Dress Code.

Chris Burrell, who works as a teacher in the Mobile County School District, told WALA she wore the shirt to support a local 11-year-old girl diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year.

An organization called “Aubreigh’s Army” designed the shirt to raise money for the girl, Aubreigh Nicholas, who had been receiving treatment. The organization’s crowdfunding page for Aubreigh’s treatment raised $45,645 as of Saturday afternoon.

The school principal, allegedly unaware the shirt was to support a crowdfunding campaign, asked Burrell to go home and change her shirt to reflect the school’s dress code.

Mobile County School District Superintendent Martha Peek said Burrell’s shirt “violated” the dress code because it reflected “certain beliefs.” – READ MORE

