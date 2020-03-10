Alabama Takes Major Step In Banning Hormone Blockers, Transgender Surgeries For Children

On Thursday, Republicans in Alabama took a key step in their quest to protect children from hormone blockers and transgender surgeries, when state senators approved a bill seeking to criminalize medical professionals prescribing or advising such drastic transgender medical intervention.

According to The Washington Times, Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt’s bill, called the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, seeks to “make it a felony for doctors and other medical providers to prescribe hormone blockers or surgeries for minors seeking to treat gender dysphoria.”

“I just don’t think, and others don’t think, that kids should be given experimental drugs or surgeries that could have irreversible consequences for the rest of their life,” Sen. Shelnutt told local reporters.

“Kids are not fully developed until later in life,” the Republican added. “I think we can all agree that kids aren’t capable of making certain decisions until certain ages. And so we want to just stop these procedures from happening in Alabama.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --