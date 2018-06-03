Alabama Sports Columnist Says It’s Time to ‘Drop the Anthem’ at Sporting Events

Roy S. Johnson, The Sports News Director For The Alabama Media Group, Is Calling For An End To The Playing Of The National Anthem At Sporting Events, “for The Sanity Of Sports Fans Everywhere.”

In a May 30 editorial, Johnson advised the NFL to drop the anthem altogether “so we can become fans again.”

His editorial, though filled with dozens of specious proclamations and spurious assertions, ended with the claim that the NFL does not value black fans and suggested a way to end all the turmoil. “Stop playing it before sports events altogether,” he wrote

Johnson noted that the anthem did not become a permanent fixture to the beginning of sports games until more recently. Like many other recent liberal columnists, Johnson claimed that the only reason we now see the anthem is that many sports leagues have gotten money from the U.S. military. But whatever the reason, Johnson says to dump the whole thing.

For the sanity or sports fans everywhere–including me–it’s time to stop.

Oh, I’m still cool with the fly-overs–they never really get old. And please keep honoring our military men and women, even if (ahem, NFL “owners”) you are being paid millions to do so.

But drop the anthem. It has become too polarizing. Too extra. – READ MORE

