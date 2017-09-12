True Pundit

Alabama Poll: Roy Moore Maintains Solid Majority Support, Double-Digit Lead Over Luther Strange

Posted on
Yet another poll has come out of Alabama showing conservative Roy Moore leading establishment-backed Luther Strange in the U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff, this time showing Moore’s lead back up to 15 percent.

Moore, per a new poll from the firm Strategic National, is up at 51 percent while Strange still lags under 40 at just 36 percent. The poll shows 14 percent are undecided.

The survey of 800 likely voters, conducted Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, has a margin of error of 3.5 percent. It’s the latest in a long line of polls showing Strange, who was appointed into the U.S. Senate seat vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year, significantly underwater. – READ MORE

  • fb274

    WTG – Judge Moore.

