Alabama Police Officers Suspended For Making ‘OK’ Sign

Four members of the Jasper, Alabama police force have been suspended after they were accused of making a “white power” hand gesture.

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary said the four officers will be suspended and lose one week of pay for a photo that shows them making the “OK” hand symbol. The photo was published in the Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle on July 12 and was followed with allegations that the officers were indicating white power or white nationalism with the hand gestures.

THOUGHTS? Alabama police officers suspended for supposedly racist "white power" hand gesture – but the officers are claiming it's the "circle game" in which you trick someone into looking at the circle gesture displayed below their waist. https://t.co/jZJp2xkUJR pic.twitter.com/fLhvgflo05 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) July 16, 2018

Some have noted that the officers in the photo are making the “OK” sign facing downward, which is more commonly associated with a game called the “circle game.” In the circle game, whoever gets caught looking at the hand sign gets punched. – READ MORE

The recent death of an Ohio police chief was the result of a fentanyl overdose, an autopsy report released Friday by a local coroner determined.

Authorities in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, found Kirkersville Police Chief James Hughes Jr. dead in the bathroom of his home on May 25, along with a plastic sandwich bag containing cocaine residue and two syringes that later tested positive for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid roughly 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Hughes was police chief for little more than two months before his death, reported WCMH-TV in Columbus.

The autopsy report, issued by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, said Hughes died from “acute intoxication by fentanyl,” which they found to be the result of an accidental overdose.

Hughes’s death is the second tragedy to befall the Kirkersville Police Department in the past year. The community lost Chief Steven Eric DiSario in May 2017 after he was fatally shot while responding to a hostage situation. – READ MORE

