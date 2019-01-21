Alabama officer shot, killed in line of duty, suspect in custody, police say

An Alabama police officer was shot and killed Sunday while following up on an investigation in Mobile and a suspect is in custody, police revealed.

Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder “was doing some follow-up work on an investigation and was gunned down by a suspect” at the Peach Place Inn in West Mobile, Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told reporters.

The suspect, identified by Battiste as Marco Perez, is in custody, but the police chief said he didn’t yet “know specifically if he’s the shooter or not … but he is a suspect at this time.”

Perez, according to Fox 10, was wanted by Mobile police for property theft and for allegedly filing a false police report. The 19-year-old also reportedly was sought by federal authorities for probation revocation.

Tuder was with the police department for less than five years, and "was really just getting into that part of his career where he started having a really major impact on not just the people in the community, but the men and women who work here in this department," the police chief said.