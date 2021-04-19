Alabama Legislature Passes Bill Banning Biological Males From Girls Sports In K-12 Schools

On Thursday, the Alabama state legislature passed a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from allowing biological males to participate in girls sports.

The legislation states that “no public K-12 school may participate in, sponsor, or provide coaching staff for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders.”

The Alabama Senate is controlled by Republicans and it voted 25-5 in favor of the bill. The Associated Press reported that the House approved the minor alterations the Senate made to the measure in a 76-13 vote.

“I believe that this bill is important, ladies and gentlemen of the Senate, to protect the integrity of women’s athletics,” Republican Sen. Garlan Gudger of Cullman said during the debate, per the outlet.

“I think it is an unfair for biological males to compete and beat females in high school sports. There are biological advantages that men possess just naturally because of genetics,” Gudger said. – READ MORE

