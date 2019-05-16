Alabama ‘has gone too far’ with ‘extreme’ abortion bill, Pat Robertson says

Pat Robertson, a televangelist and Christian fundamentalist who has long opposed abortion rights, says the new anti-abortion bill in Alabama is too “extreme.”

The bill, passed on Tuesday in the Alabama state Senate, will, if signed into law by the governor, outlaw nearly all abortions in the state and make performing one a felony unless the mother’s health is at risk. Proposed amendments that would make exceptions for women who are victims of rape and incest were rejected by lawmakers.

ALABAMA SENATE PASSES BILL BANNING NEARLY ALL ABORTIONS

“I think Alabama has gone too far,” Robertson said Wednesday on his long-running TV program, “The 700 Club,” referring to the hefty prison sentence for anyone who performs an abortion — 99 years or life behind bars.

The bill, awaiting a signature by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, is further reigniting a debate over Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion across the nation, and it could have justices rethinking that landmark ruling, but Robertson has his doubts about putting forth this case as a test case.