WATCH: Alabama candidate’s ad goes viral as she calls for a conservative ‘Squad’ to fight socialism

An Alabama businesswoman and congressional candidate said Tuesday that America needs a conservative “Squad” to counteract the ideology of Democratic socialists like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Jessica Taylor called for a new generation of conservatives.

In a viral campaign video for a U.S. House seat, Taylor said that she was “sick of arrogant socialists like AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), who’ve never even run a lemonade stand, trying to tell us how to live in Alabama and that more government is the answer.”

“I’m pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-wall, and pro-Trump, and I won’t apologize for it,” she said.

Taylor said she is looking for “folks who could go toe-to-toe with people like AOC and her ‘Squad.'”

“We need somebody who can convince my generation and others that more government is not the answer. More government is the problem,” Taylor told the “Friends” hosts. – READ MORE