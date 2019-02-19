Alabama-born ISIS wife who reportedly told Americans to kill themselves now begging to come home

An Alabama woman who reportedly posted a tweet encouraging Americans to kill themselves — after being “brainwashed” into joining ISIS years ago — is now begging for officials to let her back into the U.S.

The plea from Hoda Muthana, 24, comes following her recent escape from ISIS and capture by Kurdish forces. She is being held in a refugee camp in northeast Syria and told The Guardian in an interview that her last four years with the terrorist group have been a traumatizing experience where “we starved and we literally ate grass.”

“I would tell them please forgive me for being so ignorant, and I was really young and ignorant and I was 19 when I decided to leave,” she told the newspaper when asked if she had a message for American officials.

“I believe that America gives second chances. I want to return and I’ll never come back to the Middle East. America can take my passport and I wouldn’t mind,” she added, noting that she has not been in contact with anyone from the State Department.

Muthana first made headlines in 2015 after it emerged that she left her family in Birmingham, Alabama to join the bloodthirsty terrorist group. – READ MORE