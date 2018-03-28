Al Sharpton’s half-brother charged with murder — day after leading anti-gun protest

Rev. Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, the alleged half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, led a march against gun violence Saturday in Dothan, Alabama.

“Glasgow walked Dothan’s downtown streets Saturday shouting through a megaphone about bringing change to America’s gun laws,” WDHN reports.

The next night, Dothan police believe the ex-convict helped another man commit a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Lake Street and Allen Road. Glasgow, 52, was charged with capital murder alongside 26-year-old Jamie Townes, the alleged gunman, according to the Dothan Eagle.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told the news site Glasgow was the driver of the vehicle used in the murder of Breunia Jennings, 23. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1