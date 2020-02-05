Al Sharpton Slams Trump for ‘Mocking’ the National Anthem With ‘Fake Conducting’

Rev. Al Sharpton is blasting the president for his “fake conducting” moment as the national anthem played during the Super Bowl Sunday.

At his Super Bowl watch party, President Donald Trump was seen pretending to conduct as “The Star Spangled Banner” played. The video was taken by an attendee, who is a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm, The Miami Herald reports.

Donald Trump, who cares deeply about the national anthem, is caught goofing off in a video by a “real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who frequents Mar-a-Lago,” where Trump was watching the Super Bowl with paying customers pic.twitter.com/eaTvUVUFSg — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 3, 2020

However, the move by the president sparked outrage, including from Sharpton, who blasted Trump as he said the president was “mocking” the anthem.

During MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday, host Sharpton suggested Trump should be put into a room and taught “what we teach our three-year-old children.”

“Because if my three-year-old child or four-year-old child or five-year-old child had acted the way the president of the United States did during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, mocking it, ridiculing it, like fake conducting, thinking that was a time to point fingers at people,” Sharpton said. – READ MORE