Al Sharpton says pro-Trump evangelicals would ‘sell Jesus out’

The Rev. Al Sharpton blasted pro-Trump evangelicals on Monday’s MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” insisting that they would sell out Jesus Christ if they had the opportunity.

Sharpton’s remarks came in the wake of a Christianity Today editorial calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached on the grounds of morality.

On #MorningJoe talking about Christianity Today Magazine’s op-ed calling for Trump’s impeachment and removal, the push back and support from magazine readers, and more. pic.twitter.com/KU6U7TZfaF — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 23, 2019

Calling the editorial piece a “devastating blow,” Sharpton pointed out that the magazine — which was founded by Rev. Billy Graham — also previously supported the impeachments of former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

“hy all of a sudden is it so controversial with these leaders that they would come for the impeachment of Donald Trump when they did it to Bill Clinton?” he asked. “The evangelical leaders weren’t insulted. When they did it to Richard Nixon, they weren’t. The reason they’re so offended is it’s exposing all of them that they would take the shameless conman over the principles that they’re preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus.”

He concluded, “They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it is the inference he’s saying from his editorial. And that’s sad on many levels.” – READ MORE