Al Sharpton Not Ruling out 2020 Run for President

MSNBC host and civil rights activist Al Sharpton said in a new interview he won’t rule out a run for president in 2020, adding he isn’t currently mounting a bid.

“I never rule anything out,” Sharpton told BuzzFeed News.

The progressive firebrand and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004, although it was viewed as more of a stunt than a serious attempt at the White House. He also ran previously for U.S. Senate and New York mayor.

Sharpton was a strong ally of President Barack Obama and said he would never use his MSNBC platform to criticize his administration. Sharpton, who has known Trump for decades as a fellow fixture of New York, has blasted him as racist. – READ MORE

A Florida sheriff on Monday responded to sharp criticism from the Rev. Al Sharpton for not arresting a white man who shot and killed an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute last month.

Sharpton criticized Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri at a Sunday rally for Markeis McGlockton.

McGlockton was shot on July 19 by Michael Drejka in Clearwater, according to FOX13 Tampa Bay. Drekja told deputies he feared for his life and police at the time chose not to arrest him, citing the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

“This case should not be tried in a parking lot of a convenience store,” Sharpton said. “It should be tried in a courtroom.”

Gualtieri was asked about Sharpton’s comments Monday during a press conference for an unrelated investigation.

“It’s a bunch of rhetoric. I don’t pay much attention to it, to tell you the truth. I wasn’t there, and I don’t really care what Al Sharpton has to say,” Gualtieri said. “Go back to New York. Mind your own business.” – READ MORE

