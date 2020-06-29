Al Sharpton Contends FBI Probe Into NASCAR ‘Noose’ Wrong, Wants Further Investigation

On Wednesday, controversial race activist Al Sharpton contended the FBI findings concerning an apparent “noose” found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall were incorrect, calling for further investigation.

As noted by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, the FBI concluded that Mr. Wallace, who is black, was not the victim of a hate crime, noting that the garage pulley in question has been used in the garage since last fall, long before Wallace was assigned the stall.

“It was a noose, so the question is even if they did not know that Bubba Wallace was going to use that stall, why was a noose in the stall?” Sharpton said on MSNBC airwaves.

“I do not think we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry,” he added.

According to Sharpton, Wallace is also not satisfied by the FBI findings: “Clearly, from what we just saw from Bubba Wallace, it does not seem he, who is the victim and possible target in this matter seems to be satisfied with this,” the activist said during the MSNBC appearance. – READ MORE

