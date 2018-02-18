Al-Qaeda Terrorist Gets Life in Prison for Killing 2 U.S. Troops in Afghanistan

A Brooklyn federal judge sentenced a Saudi-born al-Qaeda terrorist to life in prison Friday for killing two U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“I can’t think of a more serious crime,” U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan said as he handed down Ibrahim Suleiman Adnan Harun’s sentence in the New York City courtroom.

Harun, who describes himself as an al-Qaeda “warrior” who acted as a soldier and not a terrorist, refused to attend his Friday sentencing and his trial last year.

“This is not my court. That is not my judge,” Harun, 47, reportedly told prison officials, according to the judge. – READ MORE

