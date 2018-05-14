Al-Qaeda leader calls for jihad on eve of US embassy move to Jerusalem

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on Sunday urged Muslims carry out jihad against the United States.

Ayman al-Zawahiri said America’s decision to shift its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem was evidence that negotiations and “appeasement” have failed Palestinians.

In a five-minute video entitled “Tel Aviv is Also a Land of Muslims,” the Egyptian doctor who took charge of the global terror group after its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 referred to the Palestinian Authority as the “sellers of Palestine” while urging followers to take up arms.

US President Donald Trump “was clear and explicit, and he revealed the true face of the modern Crusade, where standing down and appeasement does not work with them, but only resistance through the call and jihad,” Zawahiri said, according to a transcript provided by the SITE monitoring agency.

He added that Bin Laden had declared the US “the first enemy of the Muslims, and swore that it will not dream of security until it is lived in reality in Palestine, and until all the armies of disbelief leave the land of Muhammad.” – READ MORE

