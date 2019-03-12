Al Green Breaks With Pelosi — Vows To Force Impeachment Vote

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green broke with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach President Donald Trump Tuesday.

Green, who has previously had two bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, said in an interview with C-SPAN that he is pushing for a third impeachment vote. This comes one day after Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a Monday interview.

“There will be another vote on impeachment,” Green said in the interview. “If you desire to stop me, you but only have to change the rules so that I can’t bring a vote on impeachment. Otherwise I will, because the Constitution and the rules allow any one person to bring a vote on impeachment.”

“I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before,” Pelosi said in an interview with The Washington Post. “But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

Green has mentioned obstruction of justice, a violation of the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, a violation of the Constitution’s domestic emoluments clause, undermining the federal judiciary process and undermining the press, as the reasons for wanting to impeach Trump, although there has been no evidence to back up these claims.

