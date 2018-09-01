Al Gore’s Message To Trump: Resign!

Former Vice President Al Gore is back (again) and he’s got a message for President Trump: Resign!

“My only message would be resign,” Gore told Fox 11 Los Angeles during an interview. “I don’t mean to be flippant about this,” he added.

Gore criticized Trump over climate change. “I think everyone knows to discount what this current administration is doing and saying. They’ve made the EPA the CPA — the Coal Production Agency — instead of protecting the environment,” he said, referring to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Gore called so-called global warming “a global emergency. It truly is! Look at the temperatures going to record levels, look at the fires!” – READ MORE

Despite Manigault’s complaints that she was treated poorly in the Trump White House during her tenure as one of the highest paid staffers there, former “numerous” staffers for Vice President Al Gore’s office told The New York Times last year that she was a terrible employee for the then-vice president.

People Magazine reported a former staffer said, “she didn’t do her job, and it got everybody in trouble.”

“She was the worst hire we ever made,” Mary Margaret Overbey, Gore’s former office administrator told The Times.

Manigault was then moved to the Clinton White House to the position of deputy associate director of presidential personnel. She only lasted eight months in that job until she was transferred out of the White House all together to the Commerce Department.

There, Cheryl Shavers, who served as the Department’s undersecretary for technology, described Manigault to The Times as “unqualified and disruptive,” so she “had her removed.” Savers also told People Magazine in 2004 that “One woman wanted to slug her.” – READ MORE