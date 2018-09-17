Al Gore’s claim about Hurricane Florence doused by scientists

Another climate-change claim by former Vice President Al Gore is coming under fire, this one involving Hurricane Florence.

Mr. Gore said Friday that two major storms from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans had never made landfall at the same time, referring to Hurricane Florence, the Category 1 hurricane that struck North Carolina on Friday, and Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which hit the Philippines early Saturday.

“This is the first time in history that two major storms are making landfall from the Atlantic and the Pacific simultaneously,” Mr. Gore told the crowd at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, which wrapped up Friday.

He cited the storm activity on opposite sides of the globe as an example of climate change driving unusual and extreme weather, but meteorologist Ryan Maue was quick to dump cold water on Mr. Gore’s assertion.

“Al Gore just (fraudulently) claimed without any evidence that we’ve never had hurricanes in both the Atlantic and Pacific making landfall at the same time,” tweeted Mr. Maue, an adjunct scholar at the free-market Cato Institute.

Mr. Maue said the “first time in history” claim appeared to originate with an NBC News report last week headlined, “In rare event, Atlantic, Pacific storms churn at the same time.”

The article cited Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, who described the busy storm season in the Pacific and Atlantic as uncommon but said nothing about simultaneous landings being unprecedented – READ MORE

Former Vice President Al Gore is back (again) and he’s got a message for President Trump: Resign!

“My only message would be resign,” Gore told Fox 11 Los Angeles during an interview. “I don’t mean to be flippant about this,” he added.

Gore criticized Trump over climate change. “I think everyone knows to discount what this current administration is doing and saying. They’ve made the EPA the CPA — the Coal Production Agency — instead of protecting the environment,” he said, referring to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Gore called so-called global warming “a global emergency. It truly is! Look at the temperatures going to record levels, look at the fires!” – READ MORE