Al Gore Used Cold Snap to Beg for Donations, Didn’t Expect James Woods to Reply

Indeed, the climate change cultists are now arguing that, of course, bitterly cold and extreme winter weather are the result of a warming globe, as evidenced in this article by noted climate alarmist Dr. Michael Mann and The Climate Reality Project.

Fellow climate alarmist Al Gore pushed a link to that article in a tweet which stated, “It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis.”

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

The article was in response to recent remarks from “climate contrarians” like President Donald Trump mockingly dismissing the notion of “global warming” in the face of extremely cold temperatures.

Unsurprisingly, there is a big red “donate” link at the top of the article, as well as a place to sign up The Cilmate Reality Project’s “activist email list” at the bottom, which was duly noted by conservative Hollywood actor and Twitter funnyman James Woods.

Let me guess: we should DONATE to some website, correct? https://t.co/0PLizZuURE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 6, 2018

A short time later, Woods added another tweet that informed anyone reading his tweets how they could really make a difference with their money instead of donating it to a “climate hustler” like Gore or Dr. Mann or any of the other alarmists.

Instead of donating your money to a #ClimateHustler, go buy some cold weather sleeping bags. Drive around and give them to the homeless. Instead of supporting more private jet trips for some fat blowhard opportunist, you may be saving the life of a better human being. #WinWin — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 6, 2018

– READ MORE

RELATED: Just when you thought the Big Freeze couldn’t get any worse, here’s Al Gore to twist the knife.

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

Yep. Where others might see a crisis, Al Gore has spotted a Rahm-Emanuel-style opportunity to promote his renewables scam. This bitter cold, he wants you to know, isn’t a sign that his global warming theory is a busted flush. It’s a sign that he’s even more right than ever before!

Well, you’ve got to admire his chutzpah.

And he’s found the perfect huckster to promote the virtues of his miracle snake oil: none other than Michael “Hockey Stick” Mann.

Wherever you’re shivering, right now, I’d like to set you a challenge. I want you to see if you can get to the end of this article, written by Mann, without being possessed by an unstoppable urge to head to the Arctic with as many RPGs as you can lay your hands on in order to destroy as many polar bears as you can. Or, failing that, to pour some bleach into your nearest colony of snaildarters. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *