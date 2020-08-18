Al Gore: Trump Is ‘Putting His Knee on the Neck of American Democracy’

Ever since the police killing of George Floyd, Democrats have attempted to blame the Republicans and President Donald Trump of somehow abetting police brutality in general or Derek Chauvin, the police officer who put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, in particular. On Monday, former Vice President Al Gore took it one step further. He accused Trump of doing to “democracy” what Chauvin did to George Floyd. This seemed more than a little ironic, given Gore’s own history with military ballots from overseas.

Al Gore: “By tampering with the Postal Service, is in effect putting his knee on the neck of American democracy.” pic.twitter.com/uAfB1arfZA — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2020

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Gore said, “Americans understand, Anderson, that during a pandemic, there are lots of older voters and voters of all ages with a pre-existing condition who worry that they can’t breathe safely standing in line to vote.”

“So, in effect, by tampering with the Postal Service, is, in effect, putting his knee on the neck of American democracy and trying to make it impossible for people to vote by mail,” Gore argued. – READ MORE

